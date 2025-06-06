Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldegheri was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Aldegheri was promoted to the majors Monday and made his 2025 debut Wednesday. He allowed two unearned runs across 2.1 frames but will quickly head back to the minors.
