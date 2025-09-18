The Angels will recall Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Angels have not announced any probable pitchers for their weekend series in Colorado, and Aldegheri could slot into the rotation one of those days. Aldegheri boasts a 2.52 ERA and 50:20 K:BB over 60.2 innings covering his last 10 starts between Double-A Rocket City and Salt Lake. The lefty has made two relief appearances for the Angels this season, yielding seven runs (five earned) across 4.1 frames.