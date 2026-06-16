Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Stays in rotation for another turn

Aldegheri is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

He'll be making a second straight turn in the rotation spot that previously belonged to Jack Kochanowicz (elbow), who is slated to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in the near future. Aldegheri picked up his second win of the season in his previous start last Friday, working five innings and striking out four batters while yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. Over five appearances (two starts) for the Halos on the season, Aldegheri owns a 2.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in 17 innings.