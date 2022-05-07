Bachman pitched three scoreless innings for Double-A Rocket City on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Bachman opened the minor-league season on the injured list due to back spasms, but he was activated prior to making his season debut Friday. The right-hander needed only 32 pitches to get through three scoreless frames, and his fastball sat in the 92-95 mph range, per Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos. Bachman was a first-round pick by the Angels in last season's first-year player draft and is among the team's top prospects after posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings at the High-A level in 2021.