Bachman (shoulder) started a game for the Angels' Arizona Complex League team June 3 and is slated to throw three innings for the club Saturday, per MLB.com.

Bachman removed himself from a rehab outing May 30 due to neck stiffness, but he said he felt better the next day and was able to toss two innings June 3. That outing went well, as the right-hander didn't allow any runs or hits and struck out four batters. Bachman will look to increase his workload by an inning in his next appearance as he continues to build up following offseason shoulder surgery.