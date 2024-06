Bachman (shoulder) pulled himself from a rehab outing Thursday due to a stiff neck, per MLB.com.

Bachman is attempting to return from offseason shoulder surgery and began a rehab assignment May 25. His second appearance was slated to last two frames, but the neck issue instead limited Bachman to just two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander said he felt better the following day, but it's unclear when his next rehab outing may take place.