Bachman tossed two innings against Miami on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

It was a mixed bag for Bachman in his first major-league outing -- he threw just 26 of 47 pitches for a strike and allowed three baserunners in each of his two frames, though the Marlins posted only one run on him. The right-hander also impressed with four punchouts while throwing his fastball in the high-90s. Bachman started in all 23 of his minor-league appearances after being a first-round draft pick by the Angels in 2021, but he's expected to work out of the bullpen during his initial stint in the majors.