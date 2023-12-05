Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday that Bachman (shoulder) is on track to be ready for the beginning of spring training, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Bachman spent the final three months of the 2023 campaign on the major-league injured list due to a shoulder issue that eventually required cleanup surgery, but Minasian said the 24-year-old right-hander is "feeling good" here in early December. Minasian also added that the Angels view Bachman as a starter long term despite having him debut in relief this past summer.