The Angels have selected Bachman with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Armed with a mid-90s turbo sinker that touches triple digits and an upper-80s/low-90s slider that tunnels perfectly off his fastball, Bachman already looks like a late-inning power reliever. That's a nice fallback option, but he will presumably be developed as a starter after making strides with his third-pitch changeup while logging a 41 percent strikeout rate and 7.5 percent walk rate this year for Miami (Ohio). His delivery is comparable to that of Craig Kimbrel, so it's easy to see why some evaluators think he will end up in the bullpen despite solid walk rates in college. He missed a couple starts this year with arm soreness, which coupled with his velocity and violent delivery, adds significant injury risk to the mix.