Angels' Sam Bachman: Reassigned to minors camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2023
6:34 pm ET
Bachman was reassigned Friday to the minor-league side of Angels camp.
Bachman battled some general soreness earlier this month, but he at least seems to be past that now. The 2021 first-first round pick is likely to begin the 2023 campaign in a starting role at Double-A Rocket City.
