The Angels reinstated Bachman (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Double-A Rocket City.

Bachman has spent the past few months rehabbing from an offseason shoulder surgery, and after tossing three innings in his first appearance with Rocket City, was returned from his rehab assignment. Still, Bachman will remain at the Double-A level for the time being. The 24-year-old garnered a 3.18 ERA in 17.0 innings with the Angels in 2023.