The Angels transferred Bachman's (shoulder) rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Bachman continues to progress in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder, an injury that caused him to start the season on the 15-day injured list. He's tossed two innings across two rehab outings with Single-A Inland Empire and is getting closer to returning to the majors. Bachman appeared in 11 games for the Angels in 2023 and posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 17 innings.