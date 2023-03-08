Angels manager Phil Nevin said Bachman (general soreness) will throw a bullpen Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bachman hasn't pitched in a Cactus League game since Feb. 26, but Nevin said that the right-hander has since been cleared to return to action and is likely to pitch in at least one more exhibition before heading to minor-league camp. After logging a 3.92 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 30:25 K:BB in 12 starts for Double-A Rocket City in 2022, Bachman could be headed for a return trip to the Southern League to begin the 2023 campaign.