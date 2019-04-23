Angels' Sam Freeman: Contract selected by Angels
Freeman's contract was selected by the Angels on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Freeman signed a minor-league contract with the Angels in late March. The 31-year-old recorded a mediocre 4.29 ERA with the Braves last season but owns a solid 3.61 ERA over his seven-year big-league career. Luke Bard was optioned to make room for him on the 25-man roster, though a move to open a spot on the 40-man roster has not yet been announced.
