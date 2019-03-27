Angels' Sam Freeman: Lands with Angels
Freeman agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Freeman failed to earn a roster spot with the Braves this spring and had to settle for a minor-league deal. With a 3.61 ERA in 226.2 career innings, the veteran lefty should be at least a capable option for the Angels when injuries open up a bullpen spot.
