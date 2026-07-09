Angels' Samy Natera: Notches first MLB victory in relief

Natera (1-0) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday, striking out five batters over two perfect innings in relief.

The Angels built an early lead, and starter Walbert Urena held the Rangers scoreless through four frames. However, Urena also struggled with his control and needed 90 pitches to get through those four innings, so he wasn't able to go deep enough to qualify for the win. Natera entered in the fifth and dominated across two frames, throwing 19 of 24 pitches for strikes and fanning five of the six batters he faced. That earned the lefty his first big-league win in his 11th appearance. Natera was blown up for four runs over two-thirds of an inning July 4 versus Boston, but he's otherwise been lights-out. In his other 10 outings, he's given up just one run on three hits across 12.2 frames while recording an impressive 20:6 K:BB. Natera has logged one save and one hold and could be working his way up to more high-leverage situations given how effectively he's pitched.