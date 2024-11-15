Share Video

Kingery agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Kingery hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021, but the Angels acquired him from the Phillies on Nov. 1 and added him to the 40-man roster three days later. He should have a chance to compete for a bench role in the middle infield during spring training.

