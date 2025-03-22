Kingery cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Kingery was dropped from the Angels' 40-man roster Monday after going just 4-for-29 during spring training. However, he finished the Triple-A season with an .826 OPS across 507 plate appearances last year, and a similar output in 2025 could allow him to return to the majors for the first time in four years.