Schebler's contract was selected by the Angels on Friday.
Schebler served as a non-roster invitee in spring training and slashed .290/.343/.645 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He'll now join the major-league club as outfield depth going forward after Jon Jay was designated for assignment Friday.
More News
-
Angels' Scott Schebler: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' Scott Schebler: Signs minors deal with Angels•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Added to active roster•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Lands on injured list•