Schebler was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Schebler was in camp as a non-roster invitee and hit well across 29 plate appearances, accruing a .333/.387/.741 line. However, that wasn't enough for him to crack the roster due to the team's other offseason additions such as Juan Lagares, Jon Jay and Dexter Fowler.
More News
-
Angels' Scott Schebler: Signs minors deal with Angels•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Added to active roster•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Lands on injured list•
-
Braves' Scott Schebler: Traded to Atlanta•