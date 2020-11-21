Schebler signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The deal will pay the outfielder $900,000 if he's able to earn a big-league job. Things haven't gone well for Schebler in recent seasons, as he received just a single plate appearance for the Braves in 2020 after hitting a miserable .123/.253/.222 in 95 trips to the plate for the Reds in 2019. He's still just 30 years old and owns a respectable enough 98 career wRC+, though, so there's at least a chance he turns things around and earns a bench spot.