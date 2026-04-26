Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Joins big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels selected Rivero's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
The 27-year-old is joining the MLB roster to serve as the backup catcher with Logan O'Hoppe (wrist) landing on the injured list. Rivero will likely see sporadic playing time behind fill-in starter Travis d'Arnaud.
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