The Angels selected Rivero's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rivero is assuming the roster spot vacated by Logan O'Hoppe and is starting Monday's game against the Twins. It will be the 26-year-old's first action at the major-league level since 2022. Rivero has hit .264/.309/.429 with nine homers in 68 contests this season with Salt Lake.