Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Notches steal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivero went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.
This was the first career steal for Rivero. The catcher is batting .192 with two RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and no home runs over nine games in the majors with the Angels this year, his first taste of big-league action since 2022 with the Royals. He'll compete with Logan O'Hoppe for playing time over the last three series of the season.
