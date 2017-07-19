Robinson was promoted by the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

With Cameron Maybin (knee) set to head to the disabled list, Robinson was called up to take his place on the roster. The outfielder could see some time in the lineup, especially with the Angels set to face southpaws Gio Gonzalez, Chris Sale and David Price over the next four days.

