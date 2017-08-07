Angels' Shane Robinson: DFA'd Monday
Robinson was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This marks the second time this season Robinson was DFA'd to clear room on the roster for Cameron Maybin's (knee) return from the disabled list. Assuming he clears waivers again, Robinson will likely report back to Triple-A Salt Lake where he'll continue to serve as organizational depth.
