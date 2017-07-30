Angels' Shane Robinson: Starts in left Saturday
Robinson went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.
The veteran outfielder has received two starts in as many days with the Angels taking on left-handers in back-to-back games. Robinson has been on the short-side of a platoon with Ben Revere ever since Cameron Maybin (knee) was placed on the disabled list. He should continue to see action against southpaws in the near future, but Revere is the outfielder who will provide the most value until Maybin returns.
