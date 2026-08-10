Angels' Shaun Anderson: Lands on IL with shoulder injury

The Angels placed Anderson on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right shoulder inflammation.

The injury may have cropped during his last outing against the Marlins on Sunday, when he allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two in one inning. A minimum stint on the IL would have Anderson back in action in late August, though he'll undergo more tests on his throwing shoulder to help shape a recovery timeline. Sammy Peralta's contract was selected by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.