Anderson re-signed Wednesday with the Angels on a minor-league contract.

After the Angels designated him for assignment last weekend, Anderson elected free agency upon clearing waivers. He quickly linked back up with the Angels on a new minor-league deal and will presumably head back to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he had been working out of the rotation before being promoted to the big leagues May 9. Over his five appearances out of the Angels bullpen, Anderson turned in a 6.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 10 innings.