The Angels selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Anderson will get his first look in the big leagues this season after turning in a 5.06 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 37.1 innings in the minors. With Ryan Johnson being sent down to High-A Tri-City to make room on the active roster, it's reasonable to believe Anderson will work out of the bullpen while with the Angels, despite working exclusively as a starter this year. Ben Joyce (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.