Ohtani (elbow) has been activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Ohtani was scheduled to be evaluated again Tuesday to determine his status moving forward, and he's evidently passed his examination with flying colors. The Angels have yet to release their starting lineup, but it's certainly possible that Ohtani will make his return in the series opener out of the designated hitter slot.

