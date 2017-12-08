Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Angels win sweepstakes

Ohtani (ankle) agreed to sign with the Angels on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

His agent, Nez Balelo, said Ohtani felt a "true bond" with the Angels and saw it as the best environment to develop and attain his career goals. It seems Ohtani will be in line to get some starts at DH when he is not pitching, even with Albert Pujols on the team, as the Angels are pretty well set in the outfield, although he could theoretically get occasional starts over Kole Calhoun in right field. We should get a better idea about how his playing time will shake out once the team begins to comment. As a pitcher, he has SP1 potential right away, and has drawn comparisons to Noah Syndergaard, due to his power fastball/slider combination. As a hitter, Ohtani has monster power and has been clocked as an 80-grade runner, so if he hits, he has legitimate five-category potential. Various websites are handling the two-way star's eligibility differently, so make sure to investigate where he will qualify and how he can be deployed before drafts begin. He had ankle surgery in October but will be ready when pitchers and catchers report.