Ohtani is in Japan to prepare for the World Baseball Classic, Ben Verlander of Fox Sports reports.

Ohtani made his spring pitching debut for the Angels on Tuesday, hurling 2.1 scoreless innings against Oakland and allowing no hits and two walks while striking out two batters. He made his way back to his native country soon thereafter, and he'll now shift his focus to helping Japan vie for the WBC title. The tournament will take place from March 8 to March 21, so Ohtani will likely be away from the Angels for the next several weeks.