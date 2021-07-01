Ohtani retired only two batters in Wednesday's start against the Yankees, allowing seven runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

Ohtani was clearly off his game in the ugly outing, as he threw only 20 of 41 pitches for strikes and issued four free passes while getting only two outs. He also hit a batter and surrendered two singles. The early exit cost Ohtani the chance to make an impact at the plate, as he was forced out of the lineup after only one at-bat. Remarkably, the seven-run implosion didn't result in a loss for the right-hander, as the Angels posted seven runs in the ninth inning to complete a comeback win. Ohtani's ERA jumped over a run from 2.58 to 3.60 as a result of the poor start, and he now holds a troubling 5.2 BB/9 on the campaign. He's been able to navigate around control issues thanks in part to a 12. K/9, and prior to Wednesday he hadn't walked more than two batters in any of his previous four contests. Ohtani will try to bounce back from the rough appearance in his next start, which lines up to come at home versus Boston early next week.