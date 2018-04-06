Ohtani will serve as the Angels' designated hitter for Friday's game against Oakland.

This marks the third straight game that Ohtani will be utilized in the DH role. Over three games in the lineup this season, Ohtani has collected six hits, two home runs and five RBI. Expect him to remain on the bench Saturday as he prepares to start on the mound for Sunday's series finale.

