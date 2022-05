Ohtani (back) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Blue Jays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani left Thursday's series opener with back stiffness and was on the bench Friday, though he did make an appearance as a pinch hitter. He'll be fully involved from the start this time around, which seemingly backs up the idea that he'll be ready to take the mound for his next start, which lines up to come next Thursday at Yankee Stadium.