Ohtani will move up to seventh in the batting order versus Kansas City on Friday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Ohtani continues to impress at the plate, as he's now hitting 9-for-29 with one triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over six appearances as the club's designated hitter. It's expected that he will get the night off Saturday with his scheduled pitching start coming Sunday.

