Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting cleanup Friday
Ohtani will serve as the Angels' DH and bat fourth against Minnesota on Friday.
Ohtani will bat out of the cleanup spot for the second time this season as Albert Pujols gets the night off. Over 70 plate appearances, Ohtani is hitting .354/.400/.677 with five home runs and 16 RBI.
