Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting fifth Friday
Ohtani will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and bat fifth against the Yankees on Friday.
Ohtani returns to the Angels lineup after receiving a few days of rest due to Tuesday's start on the mound and Thursday's off day. The 23-year-old should be available to hit in all three games of the weekend series against the Yankees, as he is next slated to start against the Orioles next Tuesday.
