Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting fifth Wednesday
Ohtani will DH and bat fifth against the Orioles on Wednesday.
Ohtani will be utilized in the lineup for the second straight game after going 1-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's contest. Looking ahead, Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this weekend against Seattle.
