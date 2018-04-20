Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting sixth Friday
Ohtani (blister) will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Friday against Jeff Samardzija and the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's loss, marking his first career multi-strikeout game as a hitter. He saw a heavy dose of changeups from starter Eduardo Rodriguez and struck out twice against the pitch before missing on a 98-mph heater from Joe Kelly in the ninth. Regardless, he will remain in the six hole Friday. Ohtani is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend to test his finger in preparation for his next start on the mound, which is lined up for Tuesday in Houston.
