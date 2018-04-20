Ohtani (blister) will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Friday against Jeff Samardzija and the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's loss, marking his first career multi-strikeout game as a hitter. He saw a heavy dose of changeups from starter Eduardo Rodriguez and struck out twice against the pitch before missing on a 98-mph heater from Joe Kelly in the ninth. Regardless, he will remain in the six hole Friday. Ohtani is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend to test his finger in preparation for his next start on the mound, which is lined up for Tuesday in Houston.