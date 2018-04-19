Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting sixth Thursday
Ohtani (hand) will hit sixth in the order for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
This marks the highest spot in the batting order for Ohtani during his brief career in the big leagues. The 23-year-old will handle the designated hitting duties against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez after being removed from Tuesday's start on the mound due to a blister on his right hand. Ohtani remains on track to make his next scheduled start against the Astros during this upcoming week.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Probable to make next start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Develops blister Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Game postponed Sunday; will start Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Bats seventh against Royals on Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Keeps rolling at plate•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In lineup as DH on Thursday•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...