Ohtani (hand) will hit sixth in the order for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

This marks the highest spot in the batting order for Ohtani during his brief career in the big leagues. The 23-year-old will handle the designated hitting duties against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez after being removed from Tuesday's start on the mound due to a blister on his right hand. Ohtani remains on track to make his next scheduled start against the Astros during this upcoming week.