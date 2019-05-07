Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting third in season debut
Ohtani will bat third and serve as the designated hitter in his first game back from Tommy John surgery.
Ohtani will slot in between Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons. He'll be limited to DH duties this season as his arm is still not ready for pitching and will look to improve on his excellent .285/.361/.564 line from his rookie season as he focuses on just one side of the ball.
