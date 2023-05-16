Ohtani (5-1) earned the win after allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings Monday against the Orioles. He also went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, a triple, a walk and three runs scored at the plate. After the game, Ohtani stated that he experienced some stiffness in his neck, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani appeared uncomfortable at times while on the mound Monday night, but he noted after the contest that he doesn't believe it's anything serious. "As of now it feels alright," said Ohtani. "Gotta see how it feels tomorrow." The Angels are sure to monitor their star two-way player closely moving forward and would likely hold him out Tuesday if there are any concerns.