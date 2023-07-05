Ohtani was removed from Tuesday's start against the Padres due to a blister on his right middle finger.

The Angels specified Ohtani was removed as the pitcher, so he's still able to serve as the team's designated hitter Tuesday. Ohtani had been dealing with a cracked fingernail on the same finger during his previous start, but he was able to continue hitting between mound appearances. He's not scheduled to make another start until after the All-Star break, so it's possible his playing time as both a hitter and pitcher don't take much of a hit.