Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Beats Mariners with quality start
Ohtani (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings while earning the win Sunday against the Mariners. He struck out six.
Ohtani was excellent through the early going, finishing six scoreless frames while allowing just one man past first base. He got into some trouble in the sixth, however, allowing the leadoff man to reach before Ryon Healy chased him from the game with a two-run home run. Nevertheless, it was Ohtani's first quality start in nearly a month and he lowered his ERA to 4.10. His next start should come next Sunday against the Twins.
