Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Believes he'll start Tuesday
Ohtani said his ankle feels better and he believes he'll be fine for his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Orioles, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani is day-to-day with what manager Mike Scioscia described as a "manageable" ankle injury. He was available as a pinch hitter Saturday against the Yankees, but Scioscia opted not to use him with the game well out of reach. Ohtani is expecting to take batting practice and throw a bullpen Sunday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status for Tuesday.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could pinch hit Saturday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Suffers mild ankle sprain Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting fifth Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not expecting more trouble with blisters•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Struggles in return to mound•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...