Ohtani said his ankle feels better and he believes he'll be fine for his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Orioles, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani is day-to-day with what manager Mike Scioscia described as a "manageable" ankle injury. He was available as a pinch hitter Saturday against the Yankees, but Scioscia opted not to use him with the game well out of reach. Ohtani is expecting to take batting practice and throw a bullpen Sunday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status for Tuesday.