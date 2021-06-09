Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Ohtani slammed a two-run shot off Kris Bubic in the first inning to put the Angels up early. His 17th long ball of the season Tuesday lands Ohtani in second for most homers in the American League. In addition, he leads the Angles in RBI (44), runs (40) and stolen bases (9). He has displayed a premium amount of combined power and speed, ranking third in all of baseball in home runs plus steals. The 26-year-old is slashing .261/.346/.606 in 231 plate appearances.