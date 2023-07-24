Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 win over Pittsburgh.

After Bryan Reynolds went deep in the first inning to give the Pirates an early lead, Ohtani responded with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame to tie things up. The long ball was the 36th of the campaign for the two-way star, moving him four homers ahead of Matt Olson for the major-league lead. Ohtani has been on a torrid power surge over his past 39 games, slugging 21 home runs and driving in 36 runs while slashing .348/.472/.894 over that span.