Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 win against the White Sox.

Ohtani walloped a massive 446-foot solo shot in the fourth inning that stood as the only Angels run until they walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. The long ball was the 11th over his past 19 games, a stretch during which Ohtani has catapulted to the top of the MLB leaderboard with 26 homers on the campaign. The two-way star also leads the league with 62 RBI and is the only player in the majors with 20 or more homers and at least 10 thefts.